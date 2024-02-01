Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kilnwood Vale Primary School at Faygate – which opened for the first time in 2019 – has 287 pupils aged from two to 11.

Ofsted inspectors visited for the first time in December and, in a report just out, praised both school staff and the pupils. The school is part of the GLF Multi-Schools Academy Trust.

The inspectors said: “The school’s vision to ‘inspire, nurture, enable’ is lived out daily by pupils throughout all aspects of their learning. There is a warm and welcoming environment where pupils keenly greet visitors and share their positive experiences of the education provided.

“In lessons and around the school, pupils behave well. They are polite and respectful towards staff and their classmates” … “Pupils confidently learn both independently and collectively during group work.”

And, they go on: “All staff have high expectations for pupils’ academic achievement. The carefully considered curriculum helps all pupils, including children in the early years, to get off to a flying start to their educational journey.”

The inspectors also noted that the school prioritised teaching children to read. “Teachers begin this work as soon as children join the school. Staff continue to receive excellent training and have all the resources they need to teach early reading effectively. The school checks pupils’ progress rigorously.”

They also said that children were ‘polite and respectful’ and that playtimes were ‘joyous and energetic.’ And, the report added: “The ongoing improvements in the curriculum reflect the school’s high aspirations that begin in early years.”

The inspectors also said that pupils were well-known by staff which ensured they ‘get the help they need to learn positively.’

School head Laura Burke said: “I am absolutely delighted that Ofsted has rated our school as Good with an Outstanding early years. The inspectors saw the high aspirations we have for all our learners.