Scouts hope to raise final £30,000 for new community hub in Haywards Heath

Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett with 5th Haywards Heath Scouts at the ground-breaking event

Mid Sussex District Scouts are trying to raise the final £30,000 for a new Scout Centre and Community Hub in Haywards Heath.

The centre at Barn Cottage Pavilion, Barn Cottage Lane, is nearing completion and has cost around £850,000 in total.

The hub is in the heart of the town’s Bentswood area and people can make a donation at www.justgiving.com/campaign/barncottage.

District lead volunteer Mark Scholfield said: “We’re very confident we’re going to complete it.”

The new Scout Centre and Community Hub being built in Haywards Heath

He said: “We’ve done really well but we’ve got to the last bit and need a little bit more money just to fit the stuff out afterwards.”

The project chair has explained that supplying all the furniture and completing the build will cost around £30,000.

Mid Sussex District Scouts and the Bentswood Hub CIC have been working in partnership for several years to design and create this community venue.

Mark said: “It’s a community centre for young people and the whole community. Scouts will use it in the evenings, so that’s Squirrels, who are four years old, right the way up to Network, who are 25 years old. Then, during the day, the Bentswood Hub will use it for a whole list of things, including mother and baby sessions.”

The ground-breaking event

The Bentswood Hub provides a range of community services for many young people, the elderly, marginalised groups and those living with poverty. Mark said Bentwood Hub’s activities include: a Community Larder, a Community Cafe, a Just for Girls group (a 12-week self help programme focusing on wellness through art), a Senior Youth group, Youth Emotional Support, Man 2 Men, Knit & Natter and more. Visit www.bentswoodhub.org.uk.

He added that the hub will be the base of the 5th Haywards Heath Scouts, who currently share headquarters with the 1st Haywards Heath Scouts because they don’t have their own building.

Mark explained that funding for the project has come from a variety of sources, including the Scouts, District Council grants, companies’ grant schemes and donations from individuals.

He said: “We’ve been on this journey now for just short of eight years, raising the funds and getting planning approval. The planning rules are tough at the best of times. It takes forever.”

A CGI photo of the finished hub

A section 73 application for the community centre, DM/24/1802, was approved by Mid Sussex District Council in 2024. People can view it at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications. Construction started on March 6, 2025, and Mid Sussex District Scouts now hope to open the community centre in early 2026.

Mark said it is ‘a massive euphoric feeling’ to have nearly finished. He said some people attending the 5th Haywards Heath Scouts AGM were almost in tears.

He said: “They can’t quite believe it’s actually happening.”

Find out more at 5hhscouts.org/barns-cottage-green or make a donation at www.justgiving.com/campaign/barncottage.