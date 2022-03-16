Scouts launch new age group and need volunteers

The 2nd Horsham Scout Group is one of the first in the district to take the leap and open a Squirrel Scout Drey for local youngsters.

The 12 girls and boys, wearing their new red Squirrel Scout uniforms, have been joining in with fun activities to build friendships, confidence and Scouting skills at their Swindon Road Scout Hut.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistant group Scout leader Caroline McCurrach, said: “We are all volunteers, so to open a Squirrel Drey the biggest challenge was to find new adults to join us and make it happen.

Squirrel Scouts is a new group for children ages 4-6 years old and need volunteers

“We held a Squirrels Open Day in November and were thrilled with the positive response we had from young people and parents too.

“We have recruited four new leaders who have thrown themselves into the project with so much enthusiasm that just a few months after initial idea we were able to open the Drey”.

Squirrel Scout leader ‘Cedar’ Geoff Wise said: “Getting involved in this new initiative was too good an opportunity to pass up.

“I benefited from being part of the Scouting movement as a child and know full well how many life skills our young people are able to gain.

“To see them developing in confidence and character week by week is quite amazing.

“The Challenge Awards and Activity Badges provide a brilliant framework for meetings, together with an ongoing focus for our young people’.

Squirrel Scouts has been so popular there are not enough places for all the children who what to join.

To be able to help more young people benefit from Scouting, local groups are looking for volunteers to join the adventures. Vist www.horshamscouts.com/join for more information.

See our website – www.sussexworld.co.uk –for all the latest news.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK