Seaford council's Shop Independent scheme to offer free car parking on Saturdays

Residents in Seaford are being encouraged by the council to ‘shop independent’ this Christmas.

Seaford Town Council has liaised with Lewes District Council to agree free Saturday parking in specific car parks during December to support the launch of the ‘Shop Independent in Seaford’ scheme.

A spokesperson for the Town Council said: “We are proud to support Shop Independent in Seaford this December. Shopping locally supports local businesses as they rebuild following the pandemic, as well as reducing your carbon footprints.

To help facilitate all shoppers being able to visit the town centre, the Town Council has successfully managed to secure free parking for another year running at Lewes District Council-owned car parks in Seaford on December 4 and 11.

You are also more likely to find unique, locally made items, and pick up great deals. It’s a win-win for shoppers and businesses alike.”

The Town Council would always encourage travel to the town centre by foot, cycle or public transport but does understand that this is not a possibility for everyone.

The car parks included are Saxon Lane, Sutton Road and West Street.

The mayor of Seaford, councillor Rodney Reed, said: "Shopping locally has never been more important than now, as our independent local traders strive to recover from the pandemic.

"We should all support our local and particularly our independent shops. This helps ensure a thriving town centre for years to come. It also helps Seaford play our part in tackling climate change and reducing our carbon footprint individually and as a community.

"There are many wonderful offerings in our Seaford shops, so please do embrace this opportunity."

