Mother-of-two Claire Sumners has been described as an ‘inspiration’ by those who knew her best – following her passing two weeks ago.

The leader of Plastic Free Seaford group died following a short battle with cancer and her husband, Chris Summers, described her as a ‘Mermaid, who loved the sea and was amazing on land too’.

Chris said: “She was a great married mum-of-two. She was also a wonderful step mum to my older boys. She encouraged us all to be environmentalists, if you speak to people in Seaford you will find she has touched a lot of people.

Claire Sumners and her husband Chris.

"She was a mermaid to me, she loved the sea and was amazing on land too.”

Claire was a key figure in helping Seaford achieve plastic free status in 2020. Having organised the Plastic Free Seaford group in 2018, she was instrumental in tackling the town's single-use plastic problem, helping the town council with its own Single Use Plastics Policy.

Fran Chorlton, co-leader of Plastic Free Seaford, first met Claire in 2018 at a monthly beach clean.

She said: “She had just an amazing, bright personality. I could tell she was really passionate and had a lot of knowledge, she really knew what she was talking about and she believed it. It was really important to her for the group to be a community thing and she inspired me straight away.

Claire was also an advocate for The Plastic Free Schools programme in 2019, which encouraged students from Seaford Head School to reduce their plastic pollution in a week-long campaign.

“We both had two young kids and I remember saying to her ‘I don't know how much I can help because I have two young kids’. And she told me she was in the same boat and doing the best she could, so that inspired me as a mother as well.

“She was the complete driving force. I've realised it wasn't just working hours for her, it was a complete way of life. She 100% believed in her message and lived it out to the best of her ability. She was always campaigning, always talking to people. Anyone she came across she would always talk to them about single use plastic and pollution and how to live better.”

Claire was also an advocate of Surfers Against Sewage – a marine conservation charity working with communities to protect oceans, waves, beaches and marine life – of which she was appointed the Seaford lead.

Chris, who married Claire in 2014, said: “On average, the monthly beach cleans now have about 65 people, when Claire first started there were about 4 or 5 people.

Claire was a great married mum-of-two.

“It was always a hobby for her, any money she did make she donated to Surfers Against Sewage. She was permanently doing it all for free and that's what I think made her unique.”

In 2021, Claire was awarded the Mayor’s award for sustainability to recognise her body of work.

Chris said: “She would go into a school and talk for free, or she would talk to people online for hours for free. She was an amazing person, she saw how much plastic was on the beach and was determined to do something about it.

“She took the concept out there and people took it on. She came up with the idea for Plastic Free Seaford and that will carry on.”

Seaford Town Council said it wants to make sure to honour Claire’s legacy and ensure that all her efforts will not be in vain.

Chris has said Claire wanted her ashes scattered out to sea and hopes to carry on Claire’s work, with monthly beach cleans secluded throughout the year.

Fran said of Claire's legacy: “I’ve had countless people say they followed the campaign and she inspired them to make changes to their lives.

“I think her lasting message will be to not give up. It can seem really overwhelming when you think about climate change, plastic pollution and littering. So it would be to not give up and to think about those small changes, even if you think it won't make a difference.”

Sussex-based cancer charity WOLO Foundation supported a crowdfunder created by one of Claire’s supporters to start a garden for her and her children.

Chris said one of Claire's last wishes was to be able to spend time in nature with her children and he still hopes to build a garden in her honour.

The original target for the page was £300, within two weeks more than £5000 had been donated.

To donate to the Just Giving page click here

The Plastic Free Seaford beach clean takes place on the first Sunday of every month - with the next one scheduled for April 3 at The Buckle end of Seaford beach.