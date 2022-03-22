People urged to avoid Nutley due to ‘large’ fire

Residents are being urged to avoid the Nutley area near Uckfield due to a ‘large’ fire.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze, that is in the open, in Pippingford Park at around 1.25pm.

A spokesperson from the fire service said, “We currently have firefighters from Crowborough, Uckfield, Heathfield and Seaford in attendance with support from West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

The fire in Nutley. Picture from ESFRS SUS-220322-180412001

“The fire is affecting six hectares of land and firefighters are using specialist equipment (flexpacks, water tenders and Land Rovers with hose reels) to access and extinguish the fire.

“We have also received support from Sussex Police who are using their drone to locate the source of the fire.”

The fire service is urging people to avoid the area.