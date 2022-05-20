The event was well supported by local sponsors and the categories were judged this year by the two MPs, and the Presidents of the Newhaven, Seaford and Peacehaven’s Chamber of Commerce.

Seahaven Business Awards: Photos from this year's ceremony

Seahaven Businesses were celebrated at the 17th Annual Seahaven Business Awards.

By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:04 pm

The Seahaven Business Awards 2022 took place at the Presidents’ Awards dinner on Friday (May 13), when hosts Newhaven Chamber of Commerce in association with Seaford and Peacehaven Chambers, held the ceremony at Jerrom Hall in Peacehaven.

Here are some photos from the awards night….

1. Seahaven Business Awards

Pick and mix delivery business Kande won Best New Business - Sponsored by the Newhaven Enterprise Centre. Claire Smith Floristry and Got Buns Huns came joint second.

Photo: Matt Harquail Photography

2. Seahaven Business Awards

More than 100 guests attended in the presence of Her Majesty the Queens’s representative the Lord Lieutenant for East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman and His Excellency Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long of Vietnam and Deputy Chief of Mission, Counsellor Mrs To Minh Thu.

Photo: Matt Harquail Photography

3. Seahaven Business Awards

La Maison Catering won the Best Eatery award sponsored by Experience It Now Travel

Photo: Matt Harquail Photography

4. Seahaven Business Awards

President of Newhaven Chamber, Mike Shorer, said: "the greatest thanks need to be given to all the amazing businesses here tonight. You should all be hugely proud of yourselves."

Photo: Matt Harquail Photography

