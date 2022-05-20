The Seahaven Business Awards 2022 took place at the Presidents’ Awards dinner on Friday (May 13), when hosts Newhaven Chamber of Commerce in association with Seaford and Peacehaven Chambers, held the ceremony at Jerrom Hall in Peacehaven.
Here are some photos from the awards night….
1. Seahaven Business Awards
Pick and mix delivery business Kande won Best New Business - Sponsored by the Newhaven Enterprise Centre. Claire Smith Floristry and Got Buns Huns came joint second.
Photo: Matt Harquail Photography
2. Seahaven Business Awards
More than 100 guests attended in the presence of Her Majesty the Queens’s representative the Lord Lieutenant for East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman and His Excellency Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long of Vietnam and Deputy Chief of Mission, Counsellor Mrs To Minh Thu.
Photo: Matt Harquail Photography
3. Seahaven Business Awards
La Maison Catering won the Best Eatery award sponsored by Experience It Now Travel
Photo: Matt Harquail Photography
4. Seahaven Business Awards
President of Newhaven Chamber, Mike Shorer, said: "the greatest thanks need to be given to all the amazing businesses here tonight. You should all be hugely proud of yourselves."
Photo: Matt Harquail Photography