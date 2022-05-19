Ouse Valley Solar Farm is expected to generate up to 17MW of clean renewable energy, the equivalent to the annual electrical needs of approximately 4,800 family homes.

The plans were submitted by OVESCO, a Sussex based community energy company, to build the farm on the land east of Uckfield Road.

This community energy project ensures all profits made will be entirely re-invested into the local community.

Chris Rowland, Ovesco Director said: “Our application follows Lewes District Council’s declaration of a climate emergency and the wider national and international climate targets.

"We must all play our part in reducing emissions and securing our future energy supply. As a community owned project the proposal will directly benefit local residents, not only in emission reductions, but in financial gain. We thank local residents for their input in our consultation process, which we used to create the final application design.”

The need for increased renewable energy has become a major national talking point – with the UK Government setting an target of reducing emissions by 78% by 2035.

Ouse Valley Solar Farm offers the opportunity for ecological enhancements including wildflower and wild bird seed grasslands. And a range of breeding boxes for bats and birds are also being considered as part of the application.

The site biodiversity net gain assessment has calculated an biodiversity increase of 234% for habitats and a 104% net gain for linear units (hedgerows, rivers, streams).

New hedgerow planting is also proposed to contain and screen the solar arrays and no public rights of way will be closed during or after construction.

Residents were invited to three public consultation events that were held in November 2021, where OVESCO’s project team presented plans and took questions regarding the draft proposal.

In response to several issues raised during the public consultation process, recent amendments to the scheme design have included the removal and setting back of parts of the solar array in consideration of local viewpoints.

