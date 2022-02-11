The organisation had been looking for a way to transport food between their two pay-as-you-feel community supermarkets without increasing their impact on the planet.

Thanks to funding from Bupa, Sainsbury's, Newhaven Town Council and Peacehaven Town Council, the community project has been able to acquire the electric van.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food Security Project Manager, Stef Lake: “Our primary aim is to ensure that everyone in our community has access to good quality, affordable food, but we also take our impact on the environment very seriously. We are always looking for ways to reduce food waste and having an electric vehicle is truly the icing on the sustainable cake.”

The organisation had been looking for a way to transport food between their two pay-as-you-feel community supermarkets without increasing their impact on the planet.

Over 120 people a week access food through Seahaven Community Food projects each week - at Newhaven and Peacehaven Community Supermarkets or via emergency food parcels.

The electric van will also be used to support other projects at SCDA, including the two charity shops and the Re-cycle project, a social enterprise that refurbishes bikes and sells them on.

Stef continued: “There’s a lot of logistics involved to ensure that everybody is able to access the right food for them and their family. We don’t just want to provide ‘enough’, we pride ourselves on offering healthy and nutritious food, including meals prepared by volunteers at Denton Island Community Kitchen.

"Having a van to move food between locations is essential. We are grateful to Bupa, Sainsbury’s and the two local town councils for making this happen."