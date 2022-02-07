This year, Newhaven’s cultural scene is set to benefit from a £145,000 boost as Newhaven Enterprise Zone has announced its support and funding for a new cultural programme.

From early spring to the end of September 2022, the programme will support Newhaven’s creative people and organisations by helping to develop their offer, practice, and product.

The programme is being steered by the Creative Newhaven Working Group and will support both new and existing projects which benefit the town’s community.

The concept of the programme is that these new activities will test and explore the possibilities for Newhaven and its community and culture, with a view to push the boundaries even further from 2023.

Newhaven’s Creative Producer, Nick Stockman, said: “I’m really looking forward to working with so many of the talented people in Newhaven to produce events and activities that the town can enjoy and be proud of.

"Newhaven’s young people will be a central focus of the programme with opportunities to participate in and devise projects, plus the community will be consulted every step of the way.”

Applications will soon open for a new grant fund to support grassroot projects, and a new competition will launch for the Newhaven community to get involved in.

The programme will support Newhaven Art Projects to build on the work they do with its annual Open Call exhibition, and a brand-new temporary venue will pop-up during the annual Newhaven Festival in September.