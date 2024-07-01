Seal enjoys fresh fish breakfast at Hastings

Marie, who is known for her wildlife photos, joked: “I didn’t fancy having raw fish at 8am so I stuck to my coffee. The weather was a bit hazy, but the seal was close enough to get some pictures.”
The fish the seal caught was said to be a good sized bass and it caught several more in the time that she was watching it.
The waters off Hastings and Fairlight have a thriving seal population and the creatures can often be spotted on the breach.
