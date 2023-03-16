Edit Account-Sign Out
Seal spotted resting on a beach in Arun District

Residents and visitors have been urged to steer clear of an elderly seal resting on a beach in Arun District.

By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Mar 2023, 18:12 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 18:13 GMT

A spokesperson said the seal has been seen on the coast over the past few days and has washed up on the shore to rest.

"He’s an elderly fellow and he’s moulting at the moment, which leaves him tired and a little vulnerable,” they added.

A vet was sent out to check the seal and discovered that, although weary, the seal is healthy and does not need treatment.

The elderly seal.
"Please don’t get close to the seal or let your dogs near him. He is a large muscular animal with a powerful jaw and, if spooked, he could snap out in fear when trying to escape. The best thing to do is leave him to rest on the beach."

