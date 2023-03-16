Edit Account-Sign Out
Traffic at a 'standstill' between Chichester and Tangmere

Motorists are saying traffic is ‘at a standstill’ between Chichester and Tangmere this afternoon, with Eastbound traffic stalling along the A27.

By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:59 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

Their concerns are backed by an AA traffic report which claims drivers should anticipated ‘severe delays’ of 16 minutes or more on the route, with average speeds of just five miles per hour.

More on this as we have it.

