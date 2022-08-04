Second phase of major Manor Royal highways improvements underway

Work started yesterday (Wednesday, August 3) on ‘Phase Two’ of the Manor Royal Highways Improvements Scheme in Crawley.

By Ellis Peters
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:26 am

As part of the exciting Crawley Growth Programme, a total of more than £3million is being directly invested in highway improvements for Manor Royal Business District.

Phase Two works include:

-Public realm improvements in Manor Royal / to the Gatwick Road roundabout

West Sussex County Council begin highway improvements for Crawley Business District

-Constructing an eastbound bus and cycle lane along Manor Royal

-Improved crossing facilities along County Oak Way

-Improved crossing facilities along Metcalf Way

-Phase One included improvements to the busy junction of County Oak Way and London Road, with the upgrading of crossing units, signal heads, lane marking ,and the provision of a new bus stop. Phase One works were successfully completed in July.

Full details, including a plan and virtual fly-through, are available on the Manor Royal BID website: www.manorroyal.org/cgp

See more: Crawley's County Mall purchased by property, construction and hospitality specialists Arora Group.

WorkManor RoyalLondon Road