As part of the exciting Crawley Growth Programme, a total of more than £3million is being directly invested in highway improvements for Manor Royal Business District.
Phase Two works include:
-Public realm improvements in Manor Royal / to the Gatwick Road roundabout
-Constructing an eastbound bus and cycle lane along Manor Royal
-Improved crossing facilities along County Oak Way
-Improved crossing facilities along Metcalf Way
-Phase One included improvements to the busy junction of County Oak Way and London Road, with the upgrading of crossing units, signal heads, lane marking ,and the provision of a new bus stop. Phase One works were successfully completed in July.
Full details, including a plan and virtual fly-through, are available on the Manor Royal BID website: www.manorroyal.org/cgp