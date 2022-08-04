As part of the exciting Crawley Growth Programme, a total of more than £3million is being directly invested in highway improvements for Manor Royal Business District.

Phase Two works include:

-Public realm improvements in Manor Royal / to the Gatwick Road roundabout

West Sussex County Council begin highway improvements for Crawley Business District

-Constructing an eastbound bus and cycle lane along Manor Royal

-Improved crossing facilities along County Oak Way

-Improved crossing facilities along Metcalf Way

-Phase One included improvements to the busy junction of County Oak Way and London Road, with the upgrading of crossing units, signal heads, lane marking ,and the provision of a new bus stop. Phase One works were successfully completed in July.