See inside new Hastings eatery inspired by southern Italian delis

La Delizia, which translates as The Delight, is in The Old Custom House in Hastings Old Town

It is inspired by delis and eateries in Positano and Amalfi and offers specialist Italian food and drink to take home or eat in.

A La Delizia spokesperson said: “With a menu featuring fresh Whitstable oysters, calamari, lasagna, parmigiana di melanzane, meatballs, insalata caprese, zucchine fritte, and an authentic meat, cheese and olive counter serving paninis and Antipasti selections we have selected all the best examples of feel-good Italian cuisine.

“We also offer a range of Italian delights such as ‘Crema al Caffé’, Lemon granita, freshly squeezed orange juice, and so much more including homemade Italian cakes, and a range of artisan Italian packaged goods to take home with you.”

The mayor, Cllr James Bacon officially opened it at 11am on Saturday (May 14). He said it was a ‘great addition to Hastings’.

La Delizia is open from Thursday to Monday between 10am and 8pm. It is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

