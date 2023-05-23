See inside: new showhome opens in Chichester as work on Indigo Park development is finished
Bellway Homes opened the doors to a three-storey Glider House in its Indigo Park site off Shopwhyke Road back in February, giving customers a chance to preview the properties on offer at the 88-home site.
There is currently a choice of one and two bedroom apartments and three to four bedroom houses available to reserve at Indigo Park, with prices starting at £223,00.
Indigo Park is part of a larger area which was allocated for housing as part of the Chichester Local Plan. Bellway is set to contribute £230,000 towards improvements to the A27 and £51,000 towards Chichester Harbour Special Protection Area, as part of the planning agreement for the development.