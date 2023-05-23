See inside: new showhome opens in Chichester as work on Indigo Park development is finished

House-hunters have been given the chance to see inside an all new showhome at a development in Chichester.

Bellway Homes opened the doors to a three-storey Glider House in its Indigo Park site off Shopwhyke Road back in February, giving customers a chance to preview the properties on offer at the 88-home site.

There is currently a choice of one and two bedroom apartments and three to four bedroom houses available to reserve at Indigo Park, with prices starting at £223,00.

Indigo Park is part of a larger area which was allocated for housing as part of the Chichester Local Plan. Bellway is set to contribute £230,000 towards improvements to the A27 and £51,000 towards Chichester Harbour Special Protection Area, as part of the planning agreement for the development.

Read more

1 . New showroom at Indigo Park Development A glimpse of the living room Photo: contrib

2 . New showroom at Indigo Park Development The fully fitted modern kitchen. Photo: contrib

3 . New showroom at Indigo Park Development A look at the dining room Photo: contrib

4 . New showroom at Indigo Park Development There's a choice of apartments and three to four bedroom houses on the 88-home site. Photo: contrib