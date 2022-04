People were invited to Butler’s Gap, in George Street to help dress the Green Lady.

Two Hastings Giants joined in the fun and there were displays by local Morris dance sides Mad Jacks and Hannah’s Cat, as well as drumming fro Section Five.

There was a short procession to the Hastings Contemporary Gallery were the event continued into the evening.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic and Kevin Boorman.

