See pictures from Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society annual flower show and village community day

Peter Rogers stood out from the crowd, winning nine of the 17 trophies and medals. He had successfully staged vegetables and dahlias, plus some fruit and other flowers, with an extraordinary level of first prizes. Other trophy winners were show secretary David Donovan, Jan Harris for best pot plant, Mary Liverman for flower arranging, Margaret Elkin for cookery and preserves, Liesma Mezulis for an item of clothing and David Cordingley for wine and beer.

In the children's section, Ted and Mabel Coomber, aged nine and seven, were joint winners of best exhibit for their arrangements of flowers in an unusual container. The trophy for most points went to seven-year-old Thomas Duckworth, a first-time exhibitor.

First prize winners were Linda Cranfield, Mary Liverman, Elaine Cordingley, David Cordingley, Barbara Coomber, Mabel Coomber, Ted Coomber, John Knight, Pam Collie, Brannon Masters, Sylvia Ebben, Joan Dunlop, Barbara Clark, Dianne Woods, Katharine Horwood, Margaret Elkin, Jan Harris, Liesma Mezulis, Nora Trigger, Alpha Court Residents’ Association, David Donovan, Peter Rogers, Annabelle Heath, Alan Humphrey, Eva Pendreich, Alan Thew, Claire Herbert, Owen Wadey, Anne Hollis and Thomas Duckworth.

The annual flower show was part of the village community day, featuring a demonstration from florist Dee Watkins, stalls, a display of Double L-L Club classic vehicles, and an exhition of photographs from the Local History Group.

The final competition of the year will be the autumn flower show in Yapton Village Hall on October 1.

1. Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society annual flower show 2022 Scenes from the Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society annual flower show 2022 Photo: Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society Photo Sales

