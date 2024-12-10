See steam train looking majestic alongside modern train at Worthing – and find out when steam will return to the West Sussex mainline

The British steam locomotive Braunton 34046 looked majestic alongside a modern train at Worthing as it made its return journey to Three Bridges from Bath Spa.

The Bath Christmas Market Express, run by Saphos Trains, was fully booked for the day trip in Pullman carriages on Monday, December 9.

Built in 1946, Braunton was part of Southern Railway’s West Country Class, designed by Oliver Bulleid.

The fully-booked service started at Three Bridges and made stops at Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Preston Park, Hove, Shoreham-by-Sea, Worthing, Barnham and Chichester en route to Bath Spa.

The unique steam-hauled tour took passengers on a journey along the south coast line and through the rolling hills and gentle scenery of Wiltshire, then along the glorious countryside of the Avon Valley to visit Bath for an afternoon three-hour break.

The train was steam hauled throughout and many who missed the early morning start came out to see the locomotive in full steam as it made its return to Three Bridges in the evening.

The good news for steam train fans is there will be another opportunity to see a vintage locomotive on the West Sussex mainline on Saturday, December 14, when Clan Line makes a rare visit to the south.

The Railway Touring Company is running the Bath & Bristol Christmas Express from Three Bridges, setting off at 07.35, with stops at Haywards Heath at 07.48, Preston Park at 08.27, Hove at 08.56, Worthing at 09.21, Bath Spa at 13.54 and Bristol Temple Meads 14.13.

The Christmas excursion will follow a scenic route through attractive countryside, steam hauled by immaculately-restored Merchant Navy Pacific locomotive No.35028 Clan Line.

At Salisbury, the steam locomotive will turned and serviced, being replaced by diesel for the rest of the journey west.

For the return journey, the Clan Line will once again join up and the train will travel steam-hauled along the south coast to Three Bridges.

Father Christmas and his Elves will be visiting the train during the day and handing out presents to all children on board.

Return times are Bristol Temple Meads 17.07, Bath 17.53, Worthing 21.18, Hove 21.39, Preston Park 21.46, Haywards Heath 22.36 and Three Bridges 22.50.