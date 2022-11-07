See winners of Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2022 and other spectacular entries
Winners of the Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2022 have been revealed. Villagers who took part were praised by the organisers for going ‘above and beyond’ in their scarecrow making and putting in ‘so much time and effort’.
By Elaine Hammond
7 hours ago
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 11:05am
Browns Natural Pet Store and James & James estate agents worked together to judge the competition. In first place was ET ‘for fun nostalgia’, second was Paddington for being ‘very topical with the Queen passing’, third was Scaredy-Crow ‘for great idea concept’ and there was a special recognition to Groot – Gardens of the Galaxy.
Click through our gallery to see the winners and other scarecrows and CLICK HERE to see even more of the amazing scarecrows.
Page 1 of 6