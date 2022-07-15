With regards to Keith Hillier-Palmers recent letter dated July 7claiming the first Eastbourne and Wealden naked bike ride was a greatsuccess.He states: “The flurry of shock and horror by the citizens ofEastbourne in these pages when the idea first began to take shape inMay and the comments came to nothing.”Does this man think that the majority of the public who are opposed tothis vile display would spend their time turning up to protest?I spent the time away from the area thank you very much.I would hardly call nineteen riders a success story and the fact 20per cent were women demonstrates that the whole exercise is just toshock the public.I doubt very much if any of the people who witnessed the ride had anyidea as to what the protest was about let although “a valid andserious protest related to climate change in an innocent and fun sortof way” not much fun for the general public who witnessed the event orthose who were forced to stay away by your selfish actions.I thought it was illegal to expose yourself to women and children butmaybe I am wrong, I am like you Mr Hillier, just a normal bloke whomust stand up and fight to keep our dignity.Neil WakefieldGlen CloseWannock