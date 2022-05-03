‘We’ve seen it all now!’ Eastbourne and Wealden residents react to naked bike ride

Eastbourne and Wealden residents have voiced their opinions after it was announced a naked bike ride has been planned for the area.

The bike ride, which will be about eight miles, has been planned to take place along Cuckoo Trail on July 2, according to World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR).

A WNBR said, “The ride demonstrates the vulnerability of cyclists on the road and is a protest against car culture.”

Keith Hillier-Palmer SUS-220305-170542001

An organiser from the Eastbourne event said part of the ride will take place along the seafront.

Since the ride was announced, many residents have voiced concerns about the protest.

Carol Stanley of Westfield Road said, “Well we’ve seen it all now! Literally! Displays of naked flesh will be merrily cycling along the Cuckoo trail.

“I am not quite sure how riding naked on a bike encourages us to give up cars.

World Naked Bike Ride in Hastings 22/8/21 SUS-210822-145527001

“I think this is out of order, children may be about and it means those who usually use the Cuckoo Trail and don’t want to see bare flesh will be excluded for a day.

“Surely there are better ways of making a point, and certainly more attractive to the eyes!”

The Eastbourne Herald’s Facebook post with the article also attracted 1,000 comments.

Liz O’Neill commented, “You shouldn’t be forced into looking away when you’re in a public space because a load of exhibitionists want to wave their bits around in public.

“Lots of people (children in particular) struggle with nudity for many, many reasons and there is no need for a parade of it.

“They can hold private events all day every day if that’s their thing but don’t impose it on everyone else – it’s arrogant and insensitive!”

Stephen Gander also commented, “How in today’s society is this allowed?”

Despite the protest attracting a number of negative comments, some residents have voiced their support.

Phil Clements commented, “I never quite get the whole ‘what about the kids’ thing. Why are they brought up so repressed that to see nakedness is somehow taboo? ‘Mummy, why are those people not wearing clothes?’ Because some people choose not to sometimes.

“Normalise it rather than make it shameful.”

Josephine Laakso Jeffery replied, “I agree, in Scandinavia there isn’t the same attitude around the naked body as here. In Finland people often go in [a] sauna naked or swim in lakes with others around and nobody thinks it’s weird.”

Keith Hillier-Palmer, who has helped organise the Eastbourne event, said he is used to hearing negative comments.

He said, “These are the sort of comments that we get when we do any sort of event that brings us into the public eye.

“We, as naturists, do not feel that naturists actively should just be in private clubs or in swimming pools.

“We are all born as naturists and I know that parents are very protective of their children but we find really that if we are going on a country walk, we always cover up if children are about because we understand that parents are rightly protective of their children.

“If children do see us by accident because we come around a corner, their reaction is more one of curiosity and amusement than being concerned or terrorised by the sight of a naked body.”

Mr Hillier-Palmer said the protest also aims to educate.

He added, “People are allowed to go naked in public in this country and we are lucky in that way.

“We are trying to get naturists into the public eye and accepted.”

Despite the negative comments, Mr Hillier-Palmer said ‘99 per cent’ of people are happy to see the ride when it is in Brighton.

He said, “Most people are quite happy to see this happen. They cheer us on.

“It is a minority that are upset or disgusted by it. A majority of people accept it.”

Mr Hillier-Palmer, who is also on the committee of the East Sussex Naturists group, said he has been on other rides and wanted to bring the protest to Eastbourne.

He added, “We are naked because it demonstrates the vulnerability road users, such as cyclists, experience when faced with big lorries and cars.”