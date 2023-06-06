Selsey ironwoman's open garden fundraiser will feature live music and more in bid to raise money for children's charity

A Selsey’s woman’s open garden fundraiser is set to feature live music, food and more as she sets out to raise money for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust and Chestnut Tree House.

Taking place on June 11, from 11am to 1.30, the event will feature a performance by an 11-piece band, food, refreshments and more across the organiser’s 100 acre garden in Selsey. Tickets cost six pounds – a price which will net them access to the garden, a glass of Pimms and a sausage roll.

Host Sarah Jouault, 69*, is a consummate fundraiser, having raised £135,000 for children’s charities over the several years, and hopes this year’s event will push the number even higher.

Most of that money was raised as a result of Sarah’s impressive résumé of athletic achievements. In 2018, she finished the New York marathon despite sustaining a concussion 21 miles in – getting up and returning to the race even as emergency services tried to contact an ambulance.

open garden host Sarah Jouault

Before that, she won the Ironman 70.3 UK race in Exmoor, back in 2013, coming away with one of the best times in the race, despite horrendous weather conditions on an already-challenging course.

It all represents an incredible effort, and part of what keeps Sarah going is a sense of personal investment in the causes she fundraises for. Shortly after she was born, her daughter was diagnosed with a serious case of meningitis and, for some time, it looked as though she might not make it.

"My daughter is now nearly 42,” Sarah explained. “And I feel very privileged that my daughter survived, and lives today without any side effects.

"When my husband died in 1995, I was in real financial difficulties and my accountant told me to start running to clear my head – so, that’s what I did.

"Each year, I say I’ll stop, and each year ‘oh I need to raise money.’ It kind of pushes me; I just feel I’ve got the time and resources and I should do it.”

To find out more about Sarah’s open garden event and book your tickets, contact her directly on [email protected]

The garden party will take place at: Pinks Cottage, 105 east Street, Selsey PO20 0DA.