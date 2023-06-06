NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Series of 'art installations' across Horsham evoke laughter ... and a Banksy-style hunt

A series of ‘art installations’ across Horsham have been evoking laughter from passersby – and a Banksy-style hunt.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:38 BST

Disused metal signposts in a pathway below The Forum and alongside Sainsbury’s in Horsham town centre have become a mock culture trail with notices attached to them, depicting the ‘artist’ and a description of the ‘artwork.’

One pole has an art appreciation card attached to it stating: ‘Artist: A. Shaftspole (b. 1968). Piece: Grey Futures#2, 2009. Steel and Paint. HOMA: Horsham Objects of Modern Art.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And helpfully, the mystery curator explains the work: ‘A series of decaying dystopian columns from the celebrated Sussex sculptor and artist Aloicious Shaftspole ...’

Most Popular
The grey metal pole 'artwork' in Horsham town centre near Sainsbury'sThe grey metal pole 'artwork' in Horsham town centre near Sainsbury's
The grey metal pole 'artwork' in Horsham town centre near Sainsbury's

Another ‘artwork’ featuring a pair of old shoes at the top of a lamppost by Sainsbury’s has a card attached stating: ‘Artist: J Smughorne (b. 1982). Piece: The Green Shoes 2017. Canvas Upper, Man Made Sole.’

The curator explains: ‘Installed in 2017 this impromptu piece was created on a trip home from a 5-a-side football when Jeremiah Smughorne identified an opportunity to measure the passage of time in a unique way ...’

Other abandoned signposts are reported to have been similarly declared artworks in other parts of Horsham including in Horsham Park and Denne Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now a Banksy-style appeal has been made to try and identify the comedian curator.

The art appreciation card depicting the grey metal pole 'artwork'The art appreciation card depicting the grey metal pole 'artwork'
The art appreciation card depicting the grey metal pole 'artwork'

Some people have taken to social media to express their appreciation of the street humour and suggest that the ‘curator’ should be in line for some kind of award.

And others have spoken of their sadness when trying to find the ‘artworks’ only to discover their explanatory cards have been removed.

Two in Horsham Park and one at the railway bridge in Denne Road are said to now be missing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One person said of the missing Denne Road art card: “Maybe it’s been entered into a summer exhibition. Or perhaps somebody got a shredder out before it became too valuable?”

The 'artwork' shoes on the top of a lamppost behind Sainsbury's in Horsham town centreThe 'artwork' shoes on the top of a lamppost behind Sainsbury's in Horsham town centre
The 'artwork' shoes on the top of a lamppost behind Sainsbury's in Horsham town centre

Have you read? This is the most expensive property in West Sussex: Take a look inside

Village pub near Top Gear test track in search for new landlord

Others have declared them ‘brilliant’ and have announced determination to find them all.

Another suggested that the culture trail could ‘at last put Horsham on the map.’

The mystery curator's art appreciation card of the decaying shoes on the top of a lamppost by Sainsbury's in HorshamThe mystery curator's art appreciation card of the decaying shoes on the top of a lamppost by Sainsbury's in Horsham
The mystery curator's art appreciation card of the decaying shoes on the top of a lamppost by Sainsbury's in Horsham

Others expressed hopes that the culture cards had not been removed by ‘humourless’ officials.

Related topics:BanksySainsbury's