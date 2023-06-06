Disused metal signposts in a pathway below The Forum and alongside Sainsbury’s in Horsham town centre have become a mock culture trail with notices attached to them, depicting the ‘artist’ and a description of the ‘artwork.’
One pole has an art appreciation card attached to it stating: ‘Artist: A. Shaftspole (b. 1968). Piece: Grey Futures#2, 2009. Steel and Paint. HOMA: Horsham Objects of Modern Art.’
And helpfully, the mystery curator explains the work: ‘A series of decaying dystopian columns from the celebrated Sussex sculptor and artist Aloicious Shaftspole ...’
Another ‘artwork’ featuring a pair of old shoes at the top of a lamppost by Sainsbury’s has a card attached stating: ‘Artist: J Smughorne (b. 1982). Piece: The Green Shoes 2017. Canvas Upper, Man Made Sole.’
The curator explains: ‘Installed in 2017 this impromptu piece was created on a trip home from a 5-a-side football when Jeremiah Smughorne identified an opportunity to measure the passage of time in a unique way ...’
Other abandoned signposts are reported to have been similarly declared artworks in other parts of Horsham including in Horsham Park and Denne Road.
Now a Banksy-style appeal has been made to try and identify the comedian curator.
Some people have taken to social media to express their appreciation of the street humour and suggest that the ‘curator’ should be in line for some kind of award.
And others have spoken of their sadness when trying to find the ‘artworks’ only to discover their explanatory cards have been removed.
Two in Horsham Park and one at the railway bridge in Denne Road are said to now be missing.
One person said of the missing Denne Road art card: “Maybe it’s been entered into a summer exhibition. Or perhaps somebody got a shredder out before it became too valuable?”
Others have declared them ‘brilliant’ and have announced determination to find them all.
Another suggested that the culture trail could ‘at last put Horsham on the map.’
Others expressed hopes that the culture cards had not been removed by ‘humourless’ officials.