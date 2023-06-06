A series of ‘art installations’ across Horsham have been evoking laughter from passersby – and a Banksy-style hunt.

Disused metal signposts in a pathway below The Forum and alongside Sainsbury’s in Horsham town centre have become a mock culture trail with notices attached to them, depicting the ‘artist’ and a description of the ‘artwork.’

One pole has an art appreciation card attached to it stating: ‘Artist: A. Shaftspole (b. 1968). Piece: Grey Futures#2, 2009. Steel and Paint. HOMA: Horsham Objects of Modern Art.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And helpfully, the mystery curator explains the work: ‘A series of decaying dystopian columns from the celebrated Sussex sculptor and artist Aloicious Shaftspole ...’

The grey metal pole 'artwork' in Horsham town centre near Sainsbury's

Another ‘artwork’ featuring a pair of old shoes at the top of a lamppost by Sainsbury’s has a card attached stating: ‘Artist: J Smughorne (b. 1982). Piece: The Green Shoes 2017. Canvas Upper, Man Made Sole.’

The curator explains: ‘Installed in 2017 this impromptu piece was created on a trip home from a 5-a-side football when Jeremiah Smughorne identified an opportunity to measure the passage of time in a unique way ...’

Other abandoned signposts are reported to have been similarly declared artworks in other parts of Horsham including in Horsham Park and Denne Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a Banksy-style appeal has been made to try and identify the comedian curator.

The art appreciation card depicting the grey metal pole 'artwork'

Some people have taken to social media to express their appreciation of the street humour and suggest that the ‘curator’ should be in line for some kind of award.

And others have spoken of their sadness when trying to find the ‘artworks’ only to discover their explanatory cards have been removed.

Two in Horsham Park and one at the railway bridge in Denne Road are said to now be missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person said of the missing Denne Road art card: “Maybe it’s been entered into a summer exhibition. Or perhaps somebody got a shredder out before it became too valuable?”

The 'artwork' shoes on the top of a lamppost behind Sainsbury's in Horsham town centre

Others have declared them ‘brilliant’ and have announced determination to find them all.

Another suggested that the culture trail could ‘at last put Horsham on the map.’

The mystery curator's art appreciation card of the decaying shoes on the top of a lamppost by Sainsbury's in Horsham