Service of commemoration for the Queen to take place in Eastbourne this weekend

The service will be held at St Mary the Virgin, Eastbourne Parish Church, Old Town at 6pm on Sunday, September 18, according to the council.

The Mayor of Eastbourne Councillor Pat Rodohan will attend the civic service of commemoration, marking the death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “The service is open to the public and civic dignitaries have been invited.

Floral tributes for the Queen at Eastbourne Town Hall (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“As part of a national moment of reflection, a one-minute silence to remember the life of Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II will also be observed across the UK at 8pm on Sunday, September 18.