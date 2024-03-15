Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sharnfold Farm, in Stone Cross, is ‘back and better than ever before’ as it gets set to reopen on Friday, March 29.

In an announcement on its website, the farm said its fan-favourite attractions will be returning alongside some new additions, including ‘Lawn Games Land’ which will provide ‘entertainment, laughter and fun for the whole family’.

To celebrate the reopening, Sharnfold Farm is offering two-for-one entry throughout the Easter Holidays (March 29 – April 14) when you pre-book online.

Sharnfold Farm. The popular East Sussex family attraction which closed late last year for maintenance is set to reopen in time for the Easter Holidays. Photo: contributed

