Sharnfold Farm: East Sussex family attraction set to reopen for Easter Holidays
Sharnfold Farm, in Stone Cross, is ‘back and better than ever before’ as it gets set to reopen on Friday, March 29.
In an announcement on its website, the farm said its fan-favourite attractions will be returning alongside some new additions, including ‘Lawn Games Land’ which will provide ‘entertainment, laughter and fun for the whole family’.
To celebrate the reopening, Sharnfold Farm is offering two-for-one entry throughout the Easter Holidays (March 29 – April 14) when you pre-book online.
The attraction closed temporarily in November 2023 due to ‘unavoidable routine maintenance’, and so the farm’s operators could find ways of improving the customer experience.
A spokesperson said at the time that ‘everything we do between now and March 2024 will only improve our offering’.
For more information, and to book tickets, visit: www.thefamilyparksgroup.co.uk/events/we-are-back/.