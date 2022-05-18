Shoreham student's dedication to dance pays off with launch into professional career

Isabella has been dancing since she was three, training with Brooks Dance Academy in Lancing for 15 years.

She will join Rambert School in September as she continues to follow her dream.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Maria Doick said: "She has worked so hard to get here and we can’t wait to see her blossom as a person, performer and artist.”

Maria Doick has successfully gained a place at the prestigious Rambert School in London

Izzy went to St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School in Shoreham and Davison CE High School for Girls in Worthing before studing for her A-levels at BHASVIC in Brighton.

She has been busy auditioning for dance colleges and conservatoires specialising in contemporary dance, and was offered places at London Studio Centre and London School of Contemporary Dance.

Maria said: "Izzy started at the tender age of three. In her time at Brooks, Izzy has left audiences breathless with her gorgeous performance quality and dance talent, winning countless awards for her solos and duets, and has been a troupe team member for eight years."

Izzy furthered her training as a member of Ceyda Tanc Youth, where she had the opportunity to perform a curtain raiser for Richard Alston.

She is currently a member of National Youth Dance Company, rehearsing for the summer tour, and attends the Rambert Pre Vocational Course every Saturday.

Maria said: "Along with all this training, Izzy has been studying her A-levels, including dance, and still attending her weekly classes at Brooks. She has shown amazing dedication to her dance training and worked so hard to ensure she was ready for her auditions."

Izzy is grateful to all her dance teachers, who have helped and inspired her to reach her dream of becoming a professional dancer, particularly Jackie Brooks, who has been a massive part of this journey.