Joan Mellor celebrated her big day at Meadowcroft care home, in Buckingham Road, on March 18 with a party for residents and family.

She was presented with flowers from the home’s new owner, SDR Group, by chief executive Rupert Corney.

Joan Mellor, 102, with her son and daughter at Meadowcroft care home in Shoreham

Vanessa Farmer, manager, said: “We have excellent community links and the children of St Nicolas and St Mary School made her birthday cards, which she was delighted to read.”

She described it as a feel-good moment among so much gloom.

Joan was delighted that her daughter could be there from Australia, along with her son, who lives locally and sees his mother weekly.

Vanessa said: “Meadowcroft, where Joan has lived since 2019, gave Joan a birthday party to remember, with cake and champagne.

“Mr Corney presented Joan with some flowers. SDR took over the ownership of Meadowcroft just six weeks previously.”

Joan started work at 14, selling hats, and during the Second World War, she volunteered at Hendon Fire Station, where she operated the switchboard.

Her late husband Jim was a war correspondent for the BBC but after the war, they started a signage and advertising business.

Joan and Jim had a beach bungalow in Shoreham as a holiday home and over the years, moved their business out of London to Lewes, then moved to Shoreham permanently.

Vanessa said: “Joan loves Shoreham and could not be happier living here. We are delighted to have celebrated this special birthday with Joan, she is such a lovely lady.”