Sid the thieving seagull spotted popping into a Hastings Old Town pub

The pub is in George Street, just a few yards away from Arkwhites Best Before shop which Sid has stolen numerous packets of crisps from. The photo was taken by a Hastings resident on Sunday afternoon just after Arkwhites had closed.

Sid has been officially banned from the shop due to his pilfering antics, but it hasn’t stopped him showing up day after day, during shop opening hours, to try his luck again.

Alex White, who runs the shop, admits he is facing a losing battle. He said: “He’s quite clever really. He waits until the coast is clear then goes up to the food cages outside the shop. I am born and bred Hastings Old Town and seagulls are part of the Old Town but I have to stop him as I am trying to run a business. But he’s very crafty, very intelligent and I am never going to win.”

