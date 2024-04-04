Sight Support Worthing's April Amble raises awareness of challenges faced by people living with low vision and blindness

Sight Support Worthing has completed a 10km fundraising walk, touring five Co-op stores in the town, with fun challenges along the way to help raise awareness of the challenges faced by people living with low vision and blindness.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 4th Apr 2024, 16:14 BST

Today's April Amble followed a circular route, starting and ending at the charity's base in Rowlands Road, Worthing, and walkers included the charity's president, Bob Smytherman.

Along the way, sighted volunteers took turns to wear a blindfold and walk with a guide. Bob said it was good to experience the difficulties in walking when you cannot see anything.

Jackie Brownlee, head of fundraising, said: "We are one of the Co-op’s local causes and have been nominated to receive a donation from their community fund. To both raise awareness of this and to fundraise, we planned a 10km sponsored walk linking five local stores around Worthing."

The route included Co-op Plaza Parade in Rowlands Road, Co-op Ham Road in East Worthing, Co-op Broadwater, Co-op South Street in Tarring and Co-op Tarring Road.

There was a small challenge at each store, like lining up in height order, throwing bean bags into a bucket and pouring a drink, all while blindfolded.

Bob said it was a good way of raising awareness of sight loss. He highlighted training given to Co-op staff to assist affected customers and said the app NaviLens was proving a big help in identifying products in store.

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/sswaprilamble2024 to make a donation.

An additional way you can help is by nominating Sight Support Worthing as your chosen charity with the Co-op. The donation the charity will be awarded from the Co-op Community Fund depends on the amount of support it receives from Co-op members.

Sight Support Worthing's April Amble toured 5 Co-op stores on a 10km route, with fun challenges at each stop

1. April Amble 2024

Sight Support Worthing's April Amble toured 5 Co-op stores on a 10km route, with fun challenges at each stop Photo: Elaine Hammond

