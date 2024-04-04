Sight Support Worthing's April Amble raises awareness of challenges faced by people living with low vision and blindness

Today's April Amble followed a circular route, starting and ending at the charity's base in Rowlands Road, Worthing, and walkers included the charity's president, Bob Smytherman.

Along the way, sighted volunteers took turns to wear a blindfold and walk with a guide. Bob said it was good to experience the difficulties in walking when you cannot see anything.

Jackie Brownlee, head of fundraising, said: "We are one of the Co-op’s local causes and have been nominated to receive a donation from their community fund. To both raise awareness of this and to fundraise, we planned a 10km sponsored walk linking five local stores around Worthing."

The route included Co-op Plaza Parade in Rowlands Road, Co-op Ham Road in East Worthing, Co-op Broadwater, Co-op South Street in Tarring and Co-op Tarring Road.

There was a small challenge at each store, like lining up in height order, throwing bean bags into a bucket and pouring a drink, all while blindfolded.

Bob said it was a good way of raising awareness of sight loss. He highlighted training given to Co-op staff to assist affected customers and said the app NaviLens was proving a big help in identifying products in store.

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/sswaprilamble2024 to make a donation.

An additional way you can help is by nominating Sight Support Worthing as your chosen charity with the Co-op. The donation the charity will be awarded from the Co-op Community Fund depends on the amount of support it receives from Co-op members.

1 . April Amble 2024 Sight Support Worthing's April Amble toured 5 Co-op stores on a 10km route, with fun challenges at each stop Photo: Elaine Hammond

