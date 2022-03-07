Sightings of White-tailed Eagles reported in Pulborough

Rare sightings of White-tailed Eagles have been reported in Pulborough.

By Sarah Page
Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:26 pm

The birds are thought to be from the Isle of Wight where a reintroduction scheme was launched three years ago.

People in Pulborough have taken to social media to report their sightings.

One of the birds was also seen last year over Pulborough Brooks.

A police investigation was launched earlier in January when two birds from the reintroduction scheme were found dead.

One was found in Dorset but it was unclear where the other was found. However, the bird - a male - spent much of his time in the Arun Valley before vanishing last October.

Meanwhile, people in Pulborough have been expressing delight at the new sightings.

