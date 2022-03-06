Swans shot with catapult in Chichester

Two swans have been shot with a catapult at Chichester Golf Club.
West Sussex Wildlife Protection said it was called out to the injured swans, that had been shot with ball bearings, on Saturday, March 5.
A spokesperson from West Sussex Wildlife Protection said, “We have taken one swan, which had serious head injuries, to Fitzalan Vets at Littlehampton.
“The other swan was less injured and we were unable to capture it as it was on water.”
READ THIS: Thirteen weapons seized in West Sussex
One of the rescuers Jaine Wild said, “The poor swan we rescued was covered in blood and I could clearly see a hole where the ball bearing had gone through part of the head.
“This poor innocent creature has been used as target practice. Next it will be someone’s cat or dog.
READ THIS: HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates’ court results for the Chichester area from February 22 to March 2, 2022
“I am so grateful for the valiant efforts of Chichester Golf Club staff in the assistance they are giving to the police over this matter.”
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.