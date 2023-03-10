Signal failure in Littlehampton means railway service could be disrupted until 7pm

Some trains may be cancelled outright, and others could be disrupted by as much as 30 minutes.
At the time of writing, Southern Railway are unable to provide alternative transport between Barnham and Littlehampton. Those who need to get from one station to another will need to make their own way there. Southern Railway trains on any reasonable route to the destination or the Stagecoach 700 bus route between Chichester, Littlehampton and Brighton are both available to ticket-carrying customers at no extra cost. The diversion is expected to add up to half an hour to the given length of a journey.
Specialist network rail engineers are on route to investigate the issue further.
Read more
Limited service expected on Sussex trains with RMT strikes ahead