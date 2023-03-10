Signal failure in Littlehampton means railway service could be disrupted until 7pm

At the time of writing, Southern Railway are unable to provide alternative transport between Barnham and Littlehampton. Those who need to get from one station to another will need to make their own way there. Southern Railway trains on any reasonable route to the destination or the Stagecoach 700 bus route between Chichester, Littlehampton and Brighton are both available to ticket-carrying customers at no extra cost. The diversion is expected to add up to half an hour to the given length of a journey.