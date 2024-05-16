Silver screen legend Bill Nighy joins the fight to save Felpham Post office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From the bright lights of Hollywood, to the coastal paths of West Sussex, silver screen legend Bill Nighy has joined the fight to save a village post office.

The actor appeared at a fundraising event for the campaign to save Felpham Post Office on Tuesday (May 14), where he told organisers and members of the public of the vital role post offices continue to play in the make-up and identities of small communities.

"It was absolutely sensational,” said campaign organiser Lizzie Wiffery, who interviewed Mr Nighy as part of his visit. “He was very very moving about the post office, and said how important it is to the life of the village; when post offices die, villages die too.”

The actor, famous for his big screen roles in films like Pirates of the Caribbean, Love Actually and About Time, among others, proved to be enchanting company, and deeply passionate about the subject matter.

Bill Nighy outside The Fox, in Felpham.

Ms Wiffery said speaking to him was almost like speaking to an old friend: “he’s very open, very self-deprecating and extremely funny. We just laughed and laughed. And he’s very generous the way he tells stories. We learned all about what it was like playing Davvy Jones, and his other, more personal movies. It was like listening to a really lovely friend tell you his stories.”

The fight to save Felpham post office has been ongoing since last year, when it was revealed the post office building will soon be up for sale. The organisation behind the campaign, Friends of Felpham, have been fighting to raise £200,000 ever since, knowing that whatever they raise will be match funded by money from the Central Government’s Community Ownership Fund. They hope to use the money to buy the building, enhance the onsite facilities, and continue to operate it as a post office.