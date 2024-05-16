Silver screen legend Bill Nighy joins the fight to save Felpham Post office
The actor appeared at a fundraising event for the campaign to save Felpham Post Office on Tuesday (May 14), where he told organisers and members of the public of the vital role post offices continue to play in the make-up and identities of small communities.
"It was absolutely sensational,” said campaign organiser Lizzie Wiffery, who interviewed Mr Nighy as part of his visit. “He was very very moving about the post office, and said how important it is to the life of the village; when post offices die, villages die too.”
The actor, famous for his big screen roles in films like Pirates of the Caribbean, Love Actually and About Time, among others, proved to be enchanting company, and deeply passionate about the subject matter.
Ms Wiffery said speaking to him was almost like speaking to an old friend: “he’s very open, very self-deprecating and extremely funny. We just laughed and laughed. And he’s very generous the way he tells stories. We learned all about what it was like playing Davvy Jones, and his other, more personal movies. It was like listening to a really lovely friend tell you his stories.”
The fight to save Felpham post office has been ongoing since last year, when it was revealed the post office building will soon be up for sale. The organisation behind the campaign, Friends of Felpham, have been fighting to raise £200,000 ever since, knowing that whatever they raise will be match funded by money from the Central Government’s Community Ownership Fund. They hope to use the money to buy the building, enhance the onsite facilities, and continue to operate it as a post office.
Bill Nighy isn’t the only celebrity to throw his weight behind the cause. On June 11, the CIC will welcome a visit by Chris Watson, a leading sound recordist best known for his work with David Attenborough for the BBC series ‘A Frozen Planet.’ Tickets, which cost £12, are available through Felpham post office.
