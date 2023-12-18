Singers bring Christmas cheer to Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Wendy Swinton-Eagle, from Mid Downs Radio, said this concert was in aid of the My University Hospitals Sussex, which supports projects that fall outside the NHS core funding.

She said: “The charity’s director Steve Crump OBE (director of charities and voluntary services for the UHS Trust) and Edmond Tabay (PRH director of nursing) were in the audience and said they greatly enjoyed the performance and welcomed a return next year. The performers included Haywards Heath mayor Stephanie Inglesfield, Tia Bliss sister Luci and mother Pippa Randall, Dave Hammond, Natalie Porter, Sue Dunford and Wendy Swinton-Eagle. A huge thanks to Robbie Randall, Vince Hallett and all who supported the event.”