Singers wanted as BBC's songs of praise comes to Bognor Regis this summer

The BBC One programme is billed as a celebration of modern congregational worship, and it will be led by singer/songwriter Lucy Grimble and her band.
Bognor Regis-based singers keen to join the congregation are asked to head along to Saint Wilfrid’s Church on Ellasdale Road on June 14 from 6.30 to 9.30pm.
Admission is completely free, but those looking to attend are asked to apply by emailing their name and the number of people taking part to [email protected] or get in touch by calling 07734030 888. Please include ‘Songs of Praise Bognor Regis’ in the subject header.
First broadcast in 1961, Songs of Praise presents Christian hymns sung by churches from a range of denominations across the UK.