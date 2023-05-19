Singers wanted as BBC's songs of praise comes to Bognor Regis this summer

The BBC’s ever-popular Songs of Praise is set to arrive in Bognor Regis this June – and organisers are on the hunt for enthusiastic residents with the pipes for television.

The BBC One programme is billed as a celebration of modern congregational worship, and it will be led by singer/songwriter Lucy Grimble and her band.

Bognor Regis-based singers keen to join the congregation are asked to head along to Saint Wilfrid’s Church on Ellasdale Road on June 14 from 6.30 to 9.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission is completely free, but those looking to attend are asked to apply by emailing their name and the number of people taking part to [email protected] or get in touch by calling 07734030 888. Please include ‘Songs of Praise Bognor Regis’ in the subject header.

This could be your chance to star in one of the BBC's longest-running programmes!

First broadcast in 1961, Songs of Praise presents Christian hymns sung by churches from a range of denominations across the UK.