Six Villages Academy goes 'from strength to strength' after Ofsted 'Good' rating

Students and staff at Ormiston Six Villages Academy are celebrating after they were awarded a 'good' rating during their last Ofsted inspection.

The report, in which inspectors said the school had gone 'from strength to strength’, praised Ormiston's ‘strong sense of community’ and noted that the school seemed ‘friendly and inclusive’ throughout their visit.

Alongside high standards for learning set by leaders, provision for students with special educational needs, and a broad curriculum, inspectors also highlighted the benefits of the school’s culture and learning environment.

They explained that students ‘relish' taking on leadership roles, enthusiastically engaging with opportunities to work as a ‘well-being ambassador’ or school councillor. They also benefit from extra-curricular activities and clubs , quoting one student who said ‘there's something for everyone here.'

Staff and students at Ormiston Six Villages Academy

Paul Slaughter, principal at Ormiston Six Villages Academy said: "I am delighted that Ofsted recognised all the excellent work going on at Six Villages, which is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our staff members, as well as the unwavering support of students, parents, Ormiston Academies Trust, our governing body, and the wider community.

“Being consistently ‘Good’ in all categories, we are on a sure footing to keep going on our path, to ensure we continue to provide the very best educational journey for your children. We are a core values driven academy, a place of nurture where we know our students. The report states that “pupils learn to become responsible, respectful citizens” and this is exactly what we aim to deliver, and we are pleased that Ofsted recognised this.”

