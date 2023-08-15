BREAKING
Step son of former Burgess Hill Town Council leader Pru Moore raises charity funds with ‘epic’ golf challenge

The step son of the late Prudence ‘Pru’ Moore has been doing an ‘Epic £100K Charity Golf Challenge’ this summer in memory of the former leader of Burgess Hill Town Council.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:21 BST

Adrian Moore’s goal is to play all 45 courses in The 1906 Club in the UK in just 1,906 hours – or 79 days and 10 hours – while raising funds for both St Peter & St James Hospice in North Chailey and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Pru passed away on November 25, 2022, aged 78, following a 40-month battle with cancer.

On his website adrianlovesgolf.com Adrian said: “St Peter & St James’ Hospice (Chailey) provided palliative care for my step mum. They were amazing; nothing was too much trouble and our family will be forever grateful for the dignity and compassion she was shown in her final weeks.”

Adrian Moore from Burgess Hill at St Andrews Golf ClubAdrian Moore from Burgess Hill at St Andrews Golf Club
He added: “Macmillan Cancer Support were there for my step mum throughout her four year battle. They also provided services to assist family members through the difficult times.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/page/1906-hour-golf-challenge-macmillan and www.justgiving.com/page/1906-hour-golf-challenge-stpeter. Adrian has about three weeks left to complete his challenge and he has set up two separate campaign pages for the different charities.

The 1906 Club is an association of about 45 golf clubs, which were all founded in 1906 and have agreed to offer courtesy of their courses to members of other 1906 clubs. The 1906 club was founded towards the end of 2005 to prepare for the 100th anniversary celebrations of member clubs in 2006. Adrian said he belongs to West Monmouthshire Golf Club in South Wales.

