Step son of former Burgess Hill Town Council leader Pru Moore raises charity funds with ‘epic’ golf challenge
Adrian Moore’s goal is to play all 45 courses in The 1906 Club in the UK in just 1,906 hours – or 79 days and 10 hours – while raising funds for both St Peter & St James Hospice in North Chailey and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Pru passed away on November 25, 2022, aged 78, following a 40-month battle with cancer.
On his website adrianlovesgolf.com Adrian said: “St Peter & St James’ Hospice (Chailey) provided palliative care for my step mum. They were amazing; nothing was too much trouble and our family will be forever grateful for the dignity and compassion she was shown in her final weeks.”
He added: “Macmillan Cancer Support were there for my step mum throughout her four year battle. They also provided services to assist family members through the difficult times.”
To donate visit www.justgiving.com/page/1906-hour-golf-challenge-macmillan and www.justgiving.com/page/1906-hour-golf-challenge-stpeter. Adrian has about three weeks left to complete his challenge and he has set up two separate campaign pages for the different charities.
The 1906 Club is an association of about 45 golf clubs, which were all founded in 1906 and have agreed to offer courtesy of their courses to members of other 1906 clubs. The 1906 club was founded towards the end of 2005 to prepare for the 100th anniversary celebrations of member clubs in 2006. Adrian said he belongs to West Monmouthshire Golf Club in South Wales.