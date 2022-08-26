Skydive in memory of 'incredibly strong young woman' from Polegate

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Daniels died on February 14 due to triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Sarah Nadia, friend of Louise and private pilot, said: “Lou was an incredibly strong young woman who battled till the end and was taken too soon.

“She had the ability to light up a room and put a smile on anyone’s face.

Sarah Nadia did a skydive in memory of Louise Daniels

“She was a fantastic and devoted partner and mother to four children for whom she always strived to create the most amazing memories.”

Sarah, from Hailsham, chose to complete a skydive to raise money for the UK Charity for TNBC because she said Louise had a ‘keen sense of adventure’.

Although it took two failed attempts due to poor weather, Sarah finally got to do the jump on August 23 at Headcorn Aerodrome.

Sarah Nadia (left) and Louise Daniels

The weather wasn’t on her side though and she had to wait two hours on the day for the clouds to clear.

She said: “I was absolutely buzzing and couldn’t wait to get going. The sky feels like home to me so when the engine roared up to full power on the take-off roll I was already grinning from ear to ear.

“It took over 15 minutes to climb to our jump altitude of 12,000ft. The door opened and I was second to jump. I couldn’t stop smiling as we edged towards the open door.

“I held onto the harness straps, tilted my head back and tucked my legs underneath the fuselage of the aircraft. I turned my head towards the cameraman and then my instructor tipped us forward.

Sarah Nadia did a skydive in memory of Louise Daniels

“Wow – what an exhilarating feeling, the freefall was incredible.

“Looking down at the clouds below was nothing short of magical and I thought of Louise.

“I have run out of words to describe the experience and I know I will need to repeat it! The sky is familiar to me but to be in the sky, feel the air and have no metal around me was just an out of this world sensation.”

So far Sarah has raised £2,440 for Louise.