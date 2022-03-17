‘Devoted’ Polegate mother-of-four dies aged just 36

A 36-year-old woman from Polegate died last month due to a rare form of breast cancer.

Louise Daniels, who lived in Polegate, died on February 14 due to triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). She was diagnosed in January 2021.

Sarah Nadia, friend of Louise, said, “Lou was an incredibly strong young woman who battled till the end and was taken too soon.

Louise with her family

“She had the ability to light up a room and put a smile on anyone’s face.

“She was a fantastic and devoted partner and mother to four children for whom she always strived to create the most amazing memories.” Louise leaves behind four children aged between five and 13.

Sarah said, “Lou always had a keen sense of adventure so I have decided to do a skydive (for the first time) in May to raise money in aid of the UK Charity for TNBC and every donation will help fund crucial research into this more aggressive type of cancer.”

Sarah’s skydive is on June 5 at Headcorn Aerodrome.

Sarah Nadia (left) with Louise Daniels. SUS-220316-123237001

She is a private pilot and said, “I’m super excited for the jump, it will be interesting to jump out of a plane rather than fly one.

“My friend Louise was scared of heights and would’ve thought I was mad but she was so adventurous and would’ve been so excited at the idea of my jump.”

The jump will raise money for UK Charity for Triple Negative Breast Cancer - an organisation that researches this rare form of cancer as it doesn’t have many treatment options at the moment.

You can donate here.

Louise’s family is also creating a charity to support families of loved with TNBC – For the Love of Lou.

A statement from her family said, “We would like to fulfil her dream and create a charity that provides caravan holidays for families were they can get away from the pressures of hospital and treatment, and once again become a proper family.” For the Love of Lou