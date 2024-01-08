BREAKING

Snow flurries that have fallen in the Horsham area are set to get heavier later today (Monday January 8), according to forecasters.
Published 8th Jan 2024
The Met Office has issued an amber cold weather warning for the south east from today until noon on Friday. There is also a yellow warning of ice in the Horsham district for today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads. Almost a quarter of UK motorists have been involved in an accident when travelling in severe winter weather, according to experts at LeaseCar.uk

Snow flurries have been falling across the Horsham district today ... this was the scene in Storrington earlierSnow flurries have been falling across the Horsham district today ... this was the scene in Storrington earlier
They say it takes a vehicle ten times longer to stop on icy roads, which means the stopping distance could be almost half a mile if travelling at 70mph.

Drivers are urged to keep at least 20 seconds behind the car in front.

