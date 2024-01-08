Snow flurries 'set to get heavier' in Horsham area
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has issued an amber cold weather warning for the south east from today until noon on Friday. There is also a yellow warning of ice in the Horsham district for today and tomorrow.
Meanwhile, drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads. Almost a quarter of UK motorists have been involved in an accident when travelling in severe winter weather, according to experts at LeaseCar.uk
They say it takes a vehicle ten times longer to stop on icy roads, which means the stopping distance could be almost half a mile if travelling at 70mph.
Drivers are urged to keep at least 20 seconds behind the car in front.