Snow warning issued for roads in Sussex - here are the roads which could be most impacted

A severe weather alert for snow has been issued across the South of England tomorrow and motorists have been asked to reconsider journeys on parts of its road network as of tomorrow (March 8).

Drivers have been asked to take extra care in areas which are expected to be most effected by the severe weather, including the M23, stretching into the M25.

Other parts of the south coast which could be affected by the snow include the M4, the M3, the A303, the M20, the A3, and the M40 junctions 1 to 9.

The weather warning means it is expected that driving conditions will be extremely difficult between midday tomorrow and 3am on Thursday, particularly for larger vehicles and those not equipped with four wheel drive.

traffic in Sussex

As a result, National Highways is asking anyone travelling in these areas to consider the necessity of their trip. HGV drivers in particular are asked to avoid parts of the road network with steeper-than-normal inclines, which could potentially lead to their vehicles becoming jack-knifed or stranded in the wintry weather.

Snow is expected in the morning, followed by a more significant second wave of snow in the afternoon and the evening. National Highways officers have warned the snow could be prolonged and heavy, especially to the east of the M5 and during the evening rush, leading to a dangerous loss of traffic on steep inclines and potentially slow traffic.

There may also be icy stretches during the morning travel period on Thursday, which could present another hazard to motorists. Current estimates sit between 2cm to 5cm of snow, and up to 10cm on higher ground and hills.

As a result of the anticipated disruption, road users are asked to heed messages on overhead signs and listen for radio updates.

Duncan Smith, executive director of operations for National Highways, said: "We are well prepared and our gritters have been out in full force since Friday and will continue to treat the roads. We are asking drivers to plan ahead, check the forecast and allow more time for their journeys.”

More information can be found on www.trafficengland.com

