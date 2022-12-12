Snowfall in Hastings creates magical atmosphere for hospice Lights of Love event

A sudden snowfall brought some seasonal magic when St Michael's Hospice held its annual Lights of Love event on Sunday.

Christmas trees in the hospice grounds were lit up at 4pm following a church service. People were able to request a star shape, provided by the hospice, to write a personal dedication or memorial to a loved one, which was hung on the trees. People were also able to dedicate a candle. The event was attended by Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon.

In the run-up to Sunday’s ceremony at the hospice, celebrations took place at a variety of venues in the Hastings and Rother area, including two new venues, The Hub in Bodiam and Bexhill College.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “Lights of Love is now a staple on the local events calendar and is so special to many, as a time to stop and remember loved ones, whether your loved one was cared for by the hospice or not.”

Photographer Justin Lycett, who was there to take these pictures, said: “The snow all happened very quickly and took us all by surprise the way it settled.”

The Mayor added: “It was a beautiful sight.”

