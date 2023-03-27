Soggy spring blamed as Burgess Hill in Bloom gets no entries for latest competition

Chairman Cathy Barnett told the Middy: “For the first time in its history Burgess Hill in Bloom has had no entries for their 2023 Spring Garden Competition when entries closed last weekend.”
She said the main cause seems to have been the recent wet, soggy and cold weather, which included some snow.
Cathy said: “The spring flowers seem to have decided to stay warm below ground for now. With sunnier and warmer conditions arriving this week with the start of spring, hopefully they will become braver and bloom for us again.”
She asked any residents of Burgess Hill who have flowers from this week that they would like to show to contact [email protected] and Burgess Hill in Bloom can come round for a visit.
Cathy said: “You can include front and back gardens, beds, pots, window boxes or anything with a bit of colour, we will be pleased to see them.”
People can meet Burgess Hill in Bloom members in the town centre on St Georges Saturday (April 22) as they give away free packets of Sunflower seeds to children. These plants will be measured in August and the tallest will receive a prize.
“Here’s to a late blooming Spring,” Cathy added.
