A village school near Horsham has moved closer to becoming a net carbon zero school following the installation of solar panels.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barns Green Primary School decided to install the panels to supplement its electricity costs and free up its future budget to allow funds to be spent directly on pupils.

School governor Dawn Martin said that the solar panels had also helped the school to become more ‘eco-friendly.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said the the school had received invaluable advice from Andrew Tolfts, consumer lead of the energy services team at West Sussex County Council.

Pupils at Barns Green Primary School near Horsham spelled out the words 'Thank You' after solar panels were installed on the school building. Photo: Gary Pickering

She added: “Barns Green Primary School is absolutely thrilled to report that it has been successful in receiving grants from Shell UK Ltd – £10,000 – and Horsham District Council – £5000 – which, together with ring-fenced money from West Sussex County Council for making the school more sustainable, has enabled us to install solar panels on the school roof during October half term.

“Our long term vision is to extend the array of panels to move closer to becoming a net carbon zero school but despite the generosity of our sponsors, we are not in a position to do that yet.”

Data showing how much energy the panels are generating, how much is being used by the school and how much surplus is being sent to the National Grid is available on a simple app and can be used by children in lessons. The surplus energy generates income for the school.