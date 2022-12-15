Some Eastbourne residents left without internet for almost three days

Some Eastbourne residents were left without internet for almost three days, according to people in the area.

Kerry Stevens, who lives in Mortimer Road, said a number of people in the Bridgemere area of town were left without internet from Saturday morning (December 10) through to Monday night (December 12) – despite using different service providers.

Mrs Stevens, who is with TalkTalk, said some people using Sky and BT in the area had also taken to Facebook to say that they were having internet problems. The Eastbourne resident said some streets where people had been impacted were Bridgemere Road, Willard Close and Mortimer Road.

Mrs Stevens explained that she contacted TalkTalk about the issue on Saturday. She added: “They said they had run a test and there was a problem and they were going to get an engineer out to fix it within two-three working days.

Kerry Stevens

“For me it wasn’t too bad because we have data on our phones, but there were some things that I couldn’t access because I couldn’t remember my passwords.

“For the people that work from home Monday-Friday they would have been unable to work or would have had to go elsewhere to work.”

Mrs Stevens, who works for NationalWorld, explained that she often sells items online and couldn’t access her account because of the issue.

She added: “As a couple we were not too bad because we don’t have kids. I think if people had kids it is a bit more difficult.

“I was starting to worry on my day off, where am I going to work?

“It is the longest I have ever known it being off ever.”

Mrs Stevens said she fears people might have had to tackle the snow and ice on the roads on Monday in order to work elsewhere if their internet was not working.

Openreach, which fixed the problem, said: “Hardware in a local street cabinet developed a fault on Saturday, affecting broadband services to around 100 local homes and businesses. Engineers identified the cause and replaced the hardware, with services restored on Monday evening. We’re really sorry for the down time people experienced. Phone and mobile services were unaffected.”

Sky and TalkTalk were contacted for more information but did not comment.

