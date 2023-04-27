Three Joes Sourdough Pizza could be coming to Chichester it was revealed this week. The pizza chain, which also runs branches in Fareham, Winchester, Lincoln and Sheffield, is seeking permission to install branding and signs in an empty venue on South Street.

The venue, 31-33 South Street, has been empty since January, when Thai restaurant Lime Squeezy closed after just two years in the city centre.

Where Lime Squeezy specialised in Southeast Asian cuisine, Three Joes is set to offer something much closer to Franco Manca; a neighbouring pizzeria which moved into the Former Russel and Bromley site last year.

Here's what the restaurant could look like.

Alternatives like salad and Mac and Cheese will be on offer, but the pizza is the real star of the show at Three Joes, with everything from the classic Margherita to a BBQ-style pizza available on the menu.

“We love real Neapolitan sourdough pizza,” the company’s website reads. “The best ingredients on fresh, homemade sourdough, cooked in a woodfired oven and that’s the simple essence of Three Joes.”

Owners say the sourdough pizza dough is freshly made every day using high quality Caputo flour. Chefs add to the sourdough starter every day and let each batch ferment for 24 hours to give it a ‘remarkably delicious tang’.

The company also claims to source many of their ingredients from producers right here in the UK, with their Mozzarella balls coming from a farm in Gastonbury, and their chilli oil from a company based in Suffolk.

What do you think of the plans? Send you thoughts to [email protected]