A South Downs Christmas tree recycling service is launching again this year.

The Rotary Club of Storrington and Pulborough District has been providing the tree recycling scheme for the past six years. And this year it will raise funds for the children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House, as well as providing support to the homeless charity Turning Tides and other local causes.

Residents' Christmas trees will be collected from January 11 to January 14 inclusive in certain postcodes in Pulborough, Storrington, Amberley, Billingshurst and other local villages.

A spokesperson said: “You just have to register by midnight on January 7 2024 at www.just-helping.org.uk/register-tree.