South Downs village pharmacist hailed a 'superstar' after helping save teenager's life
Helen Carey, a pharmacist at Boots in Storrington, urged the teenager’s mum to take him straight to A&E after examining the boy’s ‘sore throat.’
She said ‘alarm bells rang’ as soon as she saw the teen and recognised the symptoms of epiglottitis. "He was holding a wastepaper bin and just drooling into it, he could barely speak.”
The teenager’s throat was closing up and he was blue-lighted to hospital in Brighton where he received life-saving treatment.
His grateful dad later told Helen his son might not have survived if she had not referred him to hospital straight away.
Now residents in Storrington are also expressing their thanks and gratitude to Helen for help and advice she has also given them. Many took to Facebook to share their praise.
Jurgita Valmantė said: “Superstar!! Boots management, I hope you recognise Helen accordingly.” Jane Tewsley said: “Go Helen! Well done x.”
Tracey Bowyer added: “Amazing .. we need more Helens.” And Nikki Kennedy added: “Amazing work as always, Helen, well done.”
Abi Gayle said: “Great job!” Melanie Black said: “We are lucky to have Helen in the village.”
Emily Pope added: “Well done Helen! Amazing as always xx.” And Nina Millar said: “Always so helpful, well done x.” Emma Reeve added simply: “Amazing!xxx.”
Helen was able to refer the teenager straight to A&E for lifesaving treatment thanks to training she received under a new NHS ‘Pharmacy First’ scheme.
The teenager’s dad said: “I can’t thank pharmacist Helen enough. In subsequent conversations she advised she knew our son wasn’t well at all and needed urgent medical attention. Thank you Boots Storrington – you are a credit to the community.”
Claire Nevinson, a superintendent pharmacist at Boots, said: “Patients in England have welcomed Pharmacy First as a convenient way to access advice and treatment for a range of common minor conditions. Many consultations were held outside typical GP hours, making it easier for patients to get the care they need, when they need it.”
