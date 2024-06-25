Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A controversial booking system for people wanting to use a ‘paddling beach’ at a Horsham park is now being scrapped.

Horsham District Council first introduced the booking system in 2021 at Southwater Country Park – but there was a wave of public criticism that the system was a ‘nonsense’, ‘ridiculous’ and a waste of public money.

And now the council has announced that people can just turn up at the beach area without having to book first.

In a statement, the council says: “The introduction of the free timed booking slots, which ran for the six weeks of the summer holidays, has over the past few years helped us manage the numbers using the beach at any one time and reduce historic parking issues, with visitors coming and going more frequently.“We have also seen a reduction in the incidents involving dogs, BBQs on the beach and anti-social behaviour.“We are however aware that many local residents have felt this approach was unnecessary and restricted the spontaneity of their visits.

“Therefore, for this summer, the paddling beach area will be open throughout and we will be monitoring how well the park runs and any feedback we receive.

“All our visitors should be aware that dogs, BBQs and inflatables are not allowed on the shingle area and that the beach is for paddling only.